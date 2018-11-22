Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Returns to lineup
Ouellet started in place of the injured Noah Juulsen (face) on Wednesday. He finished with four shots, two hits, a blocked shot and was minus-2 over 18:29 of ice time in a 5-2 loss to the Devils.
Juulsen is out indefinitely, so Ouellet should get ice time at least until Shea Weber (knee) is set to return. However, none of Montreal's blueliners walked away from Wednesday's game with their head held high. "Well, our back end had a tough night ... there's no doubt about that," coach Claude Julien told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette following the game. The defense coughed up pucks in its own zone and allowed the Devils unfettered access to goalie Carey Price. Weber's return will help, but there may be more changes coming, which might give Ouellet a regular gig.
