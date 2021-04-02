Ouellet was reassigned to AHL Laval on Friday.
Ouellet has appeared in three games with the Canadiens this season, going scoreless while posting a minus-2 rating. The 27-year-old blueliner will likely continue to spend most of his time in the minors or on Montreal's taxi squad.
