Per Arpon Basu of The Athletic, Ouellet is on the ice with the Canadiens for Tuesday's practice, which suggests he's been recalled by Montreal.
Ouellet will be on hand as a depth option for the Canadiens' playoff run. The 27-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless through six top-level appearances this year.
