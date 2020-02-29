Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Taken off IR
Ouellet (concussion) was activated from IR and is expected to play Saturday against the Hurricanes, per the NHL media site.
Ouellet was cleared for contact Saturday morning and will be back in the lineup after three games on the mend. The French blueliner has one point and 18 hits over seven NHL games this year. He's expected to draw onto the bottom pairing.
