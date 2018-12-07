Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Waived by team
Ouellet was placed on waivers by the Habs on Friday.
The decision to try to get Ouellet to the minors is a good indication that Noah Juulsen (face) is nearing a return to the lineup and could be activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's clash with Chicago. If the 25-year-old Ouellet clears, which is no guarantee considering his modest $700,000 cap hit, he will be sent down to AHL Laval and could find himself in the minors for a while before getting another shot with Montreal.
More News
-
Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Returns to lineup•
-
Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Healthy scratch Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Leads Habs in blocked shots•
-
Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Helps roster chances with two-goal game•
-
Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Pens two-year deal with Montreal•
-
Xavier Ouellet: Placed on waivers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...