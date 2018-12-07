Ouellet was placed on waivers by the Habs on Friday.

The decision to try to get Ouellet to the minors is a good indication that Noah Juulsen (face) is nearing a return to the lineup and could be activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's clash with Chicago. If the 25-year-old Ouellet clears, which is no guarantee considering his modest $700,000 cap hit, he will be sent down to AHL Laval and could find himself in the minors for a while before getting another shot with Montreal.