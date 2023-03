Simoneau inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Wednesday.

Simoneau was selected by the Habs in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft following a standout career in the QMJHL in which he racked up 314 points in 252 games over five seasons. With AHL Laval this year, the 21-year-old center has continued to produce offensively with five goals and 23 helpers in 44 contests. Given his offensive upside, Simoneau should make his NHL debut sooner rather than later.