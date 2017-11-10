Canadiens' Zach Fucale: Called up under emergency conditions
Fucale was emergency recalled from AHL Laval on Friday.
Fucale's promotion comes after Al Montoya (upper body) picked up an injury. The 22-year-old Fucale has posted a 4-1-0 record in five minor-league outings, but recorded a .881 save percentage to go along with the wins, indicating his offense has been bailing him out. Once Montoya or Carey Price (lower body) are cleared for action, Fucale will head back to the AHL where he will likely spend the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...