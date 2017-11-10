Fucale was emergency recalled from AHL Laval on Friday.

Fucale's promotion comes after Al Montoya (upper body) picked up an injury. The 22-year-old Fucale has posted a 4-1-0 record in five minor-league outings, but recorded a .881 save percentage to go along with the wins, indicating his offense has been bailing him out. Once Montoya or Carey Price (lower body) are cleared for action, Fucale will head back to the AHL where he will likely spend the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign.