Fucale was re-assigned to AHL Laval on Tuesday, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.

Fucale was initially brought up to serve as added depth since Carey Price (lower body) and Al Montoya (concussion) are both sitting out. However, Laval plays on Wednesday and it isn't necessary for the Canadiens to continue to carry three netminders, leading to Facale's departure.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories