Canadiens' Zach Fucale: Recalled Monday
Fucale was brought up from AHL Laval on Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Although Fucale hasn't wowed in the minors this season, only recording a .891 save percentage in 12 games, he put his name on the map three seasons ago in the 2014-15 World Juniors -- in five games he logged a 1.20 GAA and .939 save percentage while collecting two shutouts, helping Canada win gold. Although the 22-year-old has still yet to appear in an NHL game, with Carey Price (concussion) still sidelined, head coach Claude Julien could very well call his name for a spot start.
