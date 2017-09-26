Fucale was recalled from AHL Laval on Tuesday.

Fucale's recall comes on the heels of Charlie Lindgren sustaining a lower-body injury prior to Monday's loss to the Maple Leafs. Assuming Lindgren's injury is somewhat serious, Fucale will likely be used to finish out the preseason as the third goalie, but he isn't likely to make the Opening Night roster with Carey Price and Al Montoya standing in his way.