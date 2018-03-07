Fucale was returned to AHL Laval on Tuesday.

Fucale was called up for Tuesday's game to back up Charlie Lindgren since Antti Niemi (lower body) was ruled out and Carey Price (concussion) remains on injured reserve. This assignment to minors will allow Fucale to play against AHL Providence on Wednesday, and he could be recalled again if Niemi isn't ready for Thursday's matchup with the Panthers.