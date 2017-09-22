Play

Canadiens' Zach Redmond: Placed on waivers

Redmond was waived by the Canadiens on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

This has been a recurring theme for Redmond given the number of defensive players ahead of him on the depth chart. If he clears waivers, the blueliner will be assigned to AHL Laval but should be on the short list for call-ups throughout the season.

