Canadiens' Zach Redmond: Placed on waivers
Redmond was waived by the Canadiens on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
This has been a recurring theme for Redmond given the number of defensive players ahead of him on the depth chart. If he clears waivers, the blueliner will be assigned to AHL Laval but should be on the short list for call-ups throughout the season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Zach Redmond: Placed on waivers Monday•
-
Canadiens' Zach Redmond: Two assists in Saturday's laugher•
-
Canadiens' Zach Redmond: Set for season debut•
-
Canadiens' Zach Redmond: Out again Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Zach Redmond: Unfit to return Friday•
-
Canadiens' Zach Redmond: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...