Bolduc (lower body) is set to make his Canadiens debut Wednesday against Toronto.

Bolduc missed Saturday's exhibition game against Ottawa but appears to be available for Opening Night. The 22-year-old had 19 goals and 36 points in 72 regular-season outings with the Blues last year. Montreal acquired him over the summer in exchange for Logan Mailloux. Bolduc is projected to open the season on a line with Kirby Dach and Brendan Gallagher.