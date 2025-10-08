Canadiens' Zachary Bolduc: Expected to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bolduc (lower body) is set to make his Canadiens debut Wednesday against Toronto.
Bolduc missed Saturday's exhibition game against Ottawa but appears to be available for Opening Night. The 22-year-old had 19 goals and 36 points in 72 regular-season outings with the Blues last year. Montreal acquired him over the summer in exchange for Logan Mailloux. Bolduc is projected to open the season on a line with Kirby Dach and Brendan Gallagher.
