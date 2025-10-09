Bolduc scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

After coming over from the Blues in a trade this offseason, Bolduc wasted little time making his mark with the Canadiens, giving his new team a 2-1 lead early in the second period as he banged home the rebound on a Brendan Gallagher shot. Bolduc skated on the top power-play unit in the Habs' opener alongside the likes of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson, and if he can hang onto that assignment, the 22-year-old will be in prime position to top the 19 goals and 36 points he amassed over 72 regular-season games with St. Louis in 2024-25.