Canadiens' Zachary Bolduc: Flipped in trade
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bolduc was acquired by the Habs from the Blues on Tuesday in a swap for Logan Mailloux.
Bolduc is coming off a solid rookie campaign with St. Louis in which he notched 19 goals and 17 helpers in 72 regular-season outings, including 12 power-play points. Barring a significant sophomore slump, the 22-year-old Quebec native should be capable of topping both those marks next season and should be a top-half fantasy target.
