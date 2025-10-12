Bolduc scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

The 22-year-old continues a sizzling start to his tenure with the Habs, banging home a rebound early in the second period for his third goal of the season. Bolduc has found the back of the net in three straight games with four points in total, and he appears to have gotten comfortable very quickly on the top power-play unit. Bolduc won't maintain 30.0 percent shooting of course, but he won't need that kind of efficiency to deliver career-best numbers given the increased opportunities he's seeing with Montreal.