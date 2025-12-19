Bolduc scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Thursday's 4-1 victory over Chicago.

The 22-year-old potted Montreal's first two tallies of the night, ripping a shot past Spencer Knight from the slot late in the first period before tipping home a Lane Hutson point shot just 20 seconds into the second. It was Bolduc's first multi-goal performance of the season. and through 34 games he's delivered nine goals and 16 points with 60 hits, 53 shots on net and a minus-4 rating.