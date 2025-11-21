Bolduc notched an assist and five hits in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Capitals.

The Canadiens' offense has been in a lull lately, and that's prompted a shake-up in the lines. Bolduc landed alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, and his helper was on Suzuki's second-period tally. This ended a nine-game point drought for Bolduc, who is now at seven points, 28 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-4 rating over 20 appearances. He had 36 points in 72 regular-season outings for the Blues a year ago, so Bolduc is certainly capable of stronger offense and should chip in steady hit totals as well.