Bolduc scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Bolduc has been getting a look on the top line recently, earning four goals over eight games since he was put alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. The 22-year-old Bolduc is producing at a similar rate to last year's 36-point effort in 72 regular-season appearances. He's at 10 goals, seven helpers, 56 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-5 rating over 37 appearances in 2025-26. Tuesday's goal was also his second game-winner of the campaign.