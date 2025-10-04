Bolduc (lower body) is not in the lineup Saturday versus Ottawa, Patrick Friolet of RDS.ca reports.

Bolduc sat out practice Friday and it is not known at this time if he will be fully recovered to play Wednesday in Toronto on Opening Night. Bolduc had a good rookie season with St. Louis in 2024-25, tallying 19 goals while chipping in with 17 assists across 72 regular-season appearances. He is expected to be a top-six forward upon his return.