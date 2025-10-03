Bolduc is not at practice Friday and is considered da-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The 21-year-old was acquired by Montreal from St. Louis on July 1 in exchange for Logan Maillioux. Bolduc had a solid rookie season in 2024-25, scoring 19 goals and adding 17 assists across 72 regular-season appearances. The 17th selection in the 2021 Draft, Bolduc is slated to start the season on the second line, alongside Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine, once he returns to health.