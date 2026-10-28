Bolduc scored a goal in a 2-0 win over St. Louis on Tuesday.

The former Blues forward scored the game winner midway through the second period when he went roof daddy from the bottom of the right circle. Bolduc now has five goals, two assists and 20 shots in 12 games. Two of his goals have come on the power play; he hops the boards on the second unit. Bolduc may toil on the third line, but he's on a 35-goal pace. His 25 percent shooting rate will drop, but he is well on his way to smashing his 19-goal career high.