Bolduc scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames.

Bolduc's goal opened the scoring late in the first period. He started the season with four points over three games, but he slumped with no points in his four outings prior to Wednesday. The 22-year-old's slowdown on offense has seen him drop to the fourth line at even strength, but he's still a valuable piece of the power play. Bolduc has four goals, one helper, 19 shots on net, 12 hits, four PIM and a minus-1 rating across eight appearances.