Bolduc recorded two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Bolduc has five helpers over his last eight outings. The 22-year-old forward has gone 17 games without a goal, though he has just 20 shots on net in that span. He's in a middle-six role for now, but that lack of scoring production will make it difficult for him to maintain his ice time. Bolduc is now at 22 points, 76 shots on net, 109 hits, 30 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 54 appearances, so he can help fantasy managers in a variety of ways if his offense improves slightly.