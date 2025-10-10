Bolduc scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

That's two goals in two games for Bolduc to start the season. A hot start should help him solidify his place on the second line, and he's also seeing ample power-play time on the first unit so far. He had 19 goals and 36 points in 72 regular-season games with the Blues last year, but Bolduc is poised for a true breakout campaign if he can keep his momentum up throughout 2025-26.