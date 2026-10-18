Bolduc scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Bolduc continued his impressive early-season scoring form and has four goals already. Goals aside, Bolduc also set a new season-high mark in shots on goal with five, and he's attempted at least two shots in five of his eight contests. His recent finishing ability gives him considerable upside in deeper fantasy leagues, especially if his role continues to expand. He's also riding an interesting three-game point streak, with one goal and two assists in that span.