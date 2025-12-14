Bolduc tallied a goal, had four shots on net, blocked two shots and put out three hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Bolduc opened the scoring in Saturday's contest with a twine finder near the 13-minute mark in the first period. The 22-year-old forward is up to seven goals, 14 points, 46 shots on net and 52 hits through 31 games this season. He has flashed his scoring ability in bunches this season, with his goal Saturday being the first since he scored in back-to-back contests Nov. 26 and Nov. 28, respectively. Despite his role on Montreal's top line, Bolduc's value in fantasy is best served for deep leagues until he can produce points consistently.