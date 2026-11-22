Bolduc scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Playing after a one-game absence due to an upper-body injury, Bolduc brought Montreal within a goal early in the third period, converting a one-timer off a setup from Alex Newhook. Bolduc's seventh goal of the season snapped a five-game goal drought and helped spark a comeback that ultimately fell short. His continued opportunities with the man advantage provide a useful avenue for fantasy production, although his overall scoring consistency is what will determine his fantasy appeal outside of deeper leagues. Bolduc has a middle-six role and has notched just 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 23 appearances so far.