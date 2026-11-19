Bolduc (upper body) will not play in Thursday's road clash against the Hurricanes, per Anthony Martineau of TVA Sports.

Bolduc is slated to miss his first contest of the 2026-27 campaign after sustaining an upper-body injury. Across 22 appearances this season, the 23-year-old forward posted six goals, nine points, a plus-2 rating, 34 shots on net and 35 hits. In his absence, Florian Xhekaj will likely slot back into the lineup Thursday in a bottom-six role. Bolduc's next chance to return is Saturday's home game against the Flyers.