Bolduc registered an assist, two shots on goal, four hits, two blocked shots and six PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Bolduc has had a rough January with just two assists over 12 outings this month. The 22-year-old has mainly been in a bottom-six role, though his 14:18 of ice time Thursday was his most in any game this month. The forward is up to 19 points, 69 shots on net, 103 hits, 26 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 51 appearances. Unless he carves out a top-six role, he's too risky to roster in standard fantasy formats.