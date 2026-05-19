Bolduc scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres in Game 7.

Bolduc was a little quieter in the second round, earning three points over seven contests against the Sabres. He's at seven points, 14 shots, 38 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 14 outings this postseason. The 23-year-old has made himself a regular in the bottom six as well as power-play option on the second unit. He has some appeal as a depth forward in DFS if the Canadiens can solve the Hurricanes' defense in the Eastern Conference Finals.