Bolduc notched two assists Friday during the Canadiens' 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The 23-year-old picked up his first points of the playoffs as he helped set up a first-period tally by Alexandre Texier, as well as Lane Hutson's OT winner. Montreal's third line did the heavy lifting in this one, with the unit of Bolduc, Texier and Kirby Dach combining for two goals and six points. Bolduc has gotten onto the scoresheet only three times in his last 20 games dating back to March 10, so Friday's performance is unlikely to spark an offensive surge.