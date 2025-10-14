Raty notched an assist and five hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Raty picked up his first point in three outings when he set up the first of Kiefer Sherwood's two goals. The 22-year-old Raty has added one shot on net, nine hits and a plus-2 rating to begin 2025-26. The Canucks' lack of center depth -- a situation worsened by the absence of Teddy Blueger (undisclosed) -- has allowed Raty to hold a fourth-line spot. While he's playing regularly, it remains to be seen if he'll generate enough offense to help fantasy managers.