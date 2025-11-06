Raty scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Raty has a goal and three assists over his last four outings. The 22-year-old continues to play well in a bottom-six role. He's now at five points, nine shots on net, 36 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 13 appearances. Raty's place in the lineup is likely safe as long as both of Teddy Blueger (undisclosed) and Filip Chytil (upper body) are on injured reserve.