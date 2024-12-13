Raty was sent to AHL Abbotsford on Friday.

Raty has two goals and four points in 20 NHL appearances in 2024-25. He was a healthy scratch for Thursday's 4-0 win over Florida, which coincided with J.T. Miller's (personal) return to the lineup. Now that Miller is available, the Canucks don't have any forwards on the shelf, so that might be why Raty was sent down, but it's possible this was a paper transaction. Max Sasson was also sent to the AHL on Friday, which leaves Vancouver with just 11 forwards on its roster. Unless there's a trade, Vancouver will presumably summon a forward before facing Boston on Saturday.