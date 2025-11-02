Raty posted two assists and five hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Raty helped out on both of Drew O'Connor's goals in this game. The 22-year-old Raty has earned three helpers over the last two contests while filling a third-line role for the banged-up Canucks. The center is at four assists, six shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-2 rating over 11 appearances in 2025-26. As long as injuries are a significant problem for Vancouver, Raty looks to have a spot in the lineup as a bottom-six forward.