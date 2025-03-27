Raty scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

The one-time Islanders prospect was able to score against the team that drafted him. Raty is filling in as the fourth-line center while both of Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) and Filip Chytil (concussion) are out. Raty is up to three goals, two assists, 18 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-1 rating over 23 NHL appearances this season, so he's unlikely to make a significant impact for fantasy.