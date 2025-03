Raty was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Sunday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Raty figures to give the Canucks some forward depth after both Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) and Nils Hoglander (undisclosed) left Saturday's game with injuries. The 22-year-old Raty appeared in 21 games with Vancouver earlier this year, logging two goals and four points.