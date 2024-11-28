Raty scored a goal, added four PIM and logged four hits in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Penguins.

Raty has two goals over his last five contests while holding down a steady fourth-line spot. The Canucks seem content with him in that role -- they didn't need to move him up the lineup, as Pius Suter shifted from wing to center to cover for J.T. Miller's (personal) absence. Raty is up to three points, nine shots on net, 35 hits and eight PIM through 14 contests, so he'll provide a bit of an edge, though his offense is likely too limited to help in fantasy.