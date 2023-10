Raty was demoted to AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.

Also sent down were Arturs Silovs, Filip Johansson, Max Sasson, Linus Karlsson and Arshdeep Bains. Raty is regarded quite highly by Vancouver and should see some action at the NHL level this season. The 20-year-old forward had two goals, one assist, 16 shots on net and 19 hits in 15 games between the Islanders and Canucks last season.