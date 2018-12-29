The Canucks assigned Gaudette to AHL Utica on Saturday.

Gaudette has only averaged 8:17 of ice time in the six contests he's appeared in since returning from an illness Dec. 15, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 22-year-old pivot will likely remain in the minors for a while, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club later this season.

