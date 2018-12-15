Gaudette (illness) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Gaudette is expected to slot into a bottom-six role Saturday, centering Antoine Roussel and Loui Eriksson on the Canucks' third line, but he should also see time on the man advantage as a member of Vancouver's second power-play unit. The 22-year-old rookie has notched one goal and four points in 25 appearances this campaign, .