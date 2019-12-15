Gaudette produced an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Gaudette found Jake Virtanen at 7:57 of the third period to get the Canucks on the board. The 23-year-old center has 14 points (six on the power play) and 29 shots on goal in 23 games this season. Gaudette can provide some depth scoring -- he could be a good value option in DFS for Sunday's four-game schedule.