Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Bags pair of assists in win
Gaudette tallied two assists -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime victory versus Toronto.
With two assists, the 22-year-old now has seven helpers to go along with five goals this season. On top of finding the scoresheet twice, Gaudette enjoyed quality time on Vancouver's power play Wednesday, finishing with 3:21 of TOI, the most he's logged since Nov. 17.
