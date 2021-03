Gaudette collected a pair of assists with one shot in Monday's 4-0 win over Winnipeg. He also had two PIM.

Gaudette hadn't reached the scoresheet in his previous 11 games, a point drought that began Feb. 2, but he assisted on first-period goals by Nate Schmidt and Nils Hoglander (PP) to get the Canucks off and running. The 24-year-old had a respectable 33 points in 59 games in 2019-19, but his production has dropped off dramatically this season with just two goals and two assists in 20 contests.