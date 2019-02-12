Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Called up to Vancouver
The Canucks have called up Gaudette from AHL Utica.
Gaudette was summoned from Utica to provide some center depth with Brandon Sutter (undisclosed) out. Gaudette has played in 32 games for Vancouver, notching three goals and four assists. It's yet to be determined if he'll play in Wednesday's meeting with Anaheim.
