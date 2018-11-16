Gaudette picked up an assist in Thursday's loss to Minnesota.

It was just Gaudette's third point in 15 games, none of which being goals. He hasn't been an impact player for the Canucks, but there is plenty of room to grow for the Hobey Baker winner. He's been playing as the third line center, and has spent time on the top power play unit. As his confidence continues to build, so should the point production.