Gaudette (illness) won't suit up in Wednesday's road game against Colorado.

As evidenced by this news, the illness seems to have came out of nowhere, but likely won't keep Gaudette out for an extended period of time. The 22-year-old has had minimal fantasy value this campaign, racking up just 10 points in 38 games. Tanner Pearson will likely draw into the lineup as long as Gaudette is sidelined.