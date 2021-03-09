Gaudette scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Canadiens.

It was a clutch goal with 41 seconds left in regulation, as Gaudette was able to force overtime. From there, the Canucks' captain Bo Horvat tallied in the shootout to finish the comeback. Gaudette hadn't scored in his last 15 games, amassing only three helpers in that span. The 24-year-old has been snakebit in 2020-21 with just six points in 25 appearances. He had 33 points in 59 outings last year in a similar third-line role.