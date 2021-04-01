Gaudette (COVID-19) was designated as a non-roster player Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Gaudette's last two COVID-19 tests have come back positive, and the Canucks' game versus the Flames on Wednesday was postponed due to another player and a coach entering the league's virus protocol. It's unclear when Gaudette will be able to return, but he'll need to clear the protocol first.
More News
-
Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Deposits game-tying goal•
-
Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Garners power-play assist•
-
Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Breaks lengthy dry spell•
-
Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Tallies in loss•
-
Canucks' Adam Gaudette: Healthy scratch Saturday•