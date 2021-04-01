Gaudette (COVID-19) was designated as a non-roster player Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Gaudette's last two COVID-19 tests have come back positive, and the Canucks' game versus the Flames on Wednesday was postponed due to another player and a coach entering the league's virus protocol. It's unclear when Gaudette will be able to return, but he'll need to clear the protocol first.

More News